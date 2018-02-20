Ecology Youth Corps summer litter pickup makes “a terrific first job” for teens ages 14-17, says Peter Christiansen of the Washington State Department of Ecology.
Local

Not the most glamorous summer job. But Tri-City teens can make good money

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

February 20, 2018 11:37 AM

Teens can earn $11.50 per hour this summer picking up litter with the Ecology Youth Corps in the Mid-Columbia.

Crews of teens ages 14-17 will be based in Richland, Pasco, Othello and Sunnyside.

They will be hired for cleanup work starting June 25, July 9 and July 23, depending on where the crew is based. They will work 32 hours a week, often for four weeks.

Last year crews cleaned more than 5,000 miles of roads and picked up more that 1.1 million pounds of litter.

Apply online at www.ecology.wa.gov/eyc until April 2.

