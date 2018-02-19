Better bundle up. The high on Presidents Day may only hit freezing in the Tri-Cities, according to the National Weather Service.
Better bundle up. The high on Presidents Day may only hit freezing in the Tri-Cities, according to the National Weather Service. McClatchy File
Better bundle up. The high on Presidents Day may only hit freezing in the Tri-Cities, according to the National Weather Service. McClatchy File

Local

Coldest Tri-Cities night of the month forecast

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

February 19, 2018 12:30 PM

Monday night could be the coldest of the month.

The National Weather Service is predicting a low of 11 degrees in the Tri-Cities, as temperatures continue to drop.

The low Sunday night was 16 degrees.

As cold as that seems compared to the relatively mild temperatures this winter, it was far from a record breaker. In Pasco in 2006 and in Kennewick in 1910, cold weather records of 5 degrees were set for Feb. 19.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The high Monday should be around freezing, with temperatures rising a few degrees Tuesday.

A slight chance of snow is forecast Tuesday night with temperatures as cold as18 degrees.

Temperatures should be back to near normal for February toward the end of the week, with highs in the 40s and temperatures getting only as cold as the low 30s.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Rape suspect captured after chase across Tri-Cities

View More Video