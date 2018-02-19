Coldest Tri-Cities night of the month forecast

Monday night could be the coldest of the month.
The National Weather Service is predicting a low of 11 degrees in the Tri-Cities, as temperatures continue to drop.
The low Sunday night was 16 degrees.
As cold as that seems compared to the relatively mild temperatures this winter, it was far from a record breaker. In Pasco in 2006 and in Kennewick in 1910, cold weather records of 5 degrees were set for Feb. 19.
Never miss a local story.
The high Monday should be around freezing, with temperatures rising a few degrees Tuesday.
A slight chance of snow is forecast Tuesday night with temperatures as cold as18 degrees.
Temperatures should be back to near normal for February toward the end of the week, with highs in the 40s and temperatures getting only as cold as the low 30s.
Comments