1 trapped in Franklin County crash

A car crash in Franklin County was a close call for one driver Monday.
A Toyota sedan was heading south on Glade Road when a driver heading west on Selph Landing Road slammed into it from the side about 11 a.m. Monday.
The collision left the woman trapped in the car, but mostly unharmed, said Franklin County Deputy Darrell Chambers.
Firefighters had to pry the driver door open to the woman out.
She, the truck driver and their passengers walked away unscathed.
The man driving the truck told deputies he didn’t see the car.
The sheriff’s office did not provide the names of those involved in the crash.
Everyone was wearing their seat belts, Chambers said.
