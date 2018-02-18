11 failures of restaurant inspections, while 20 hit perfect scores

Twenty Mid-Columbia restaurants and kitchens earned perfect marks on inspections by the Benton-Franklin Health District food safety team.
The star performers included 10 local schools and several establishments being reinspected after issues surfaced during prior reviews.
Inspectors regularly inspect more than 1,000 licensed Mid-Columbia eateries, rating them on a 418-point scale for adherence to food safety regulations designed to prevent food-borne illnesses.
The health district released results of 47 inspections for the week ending Feb. 2. Eleven establishments received failing mark, given to those who receive 25 or more of the critical red points on routine inspections and 10 or more on re-inspections.
Past inspections can be viewed at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions and concerns to the health district, 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Bob’s Burgers & Brew, 3609 Plaza Way, Kennewick, Jan. 29, routine (40 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling temperatures, improper cold holding.
Edible Arrangements, 8530 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Feb. 1, routine (40 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, bare hand contact, no paper towels at hand sink.
Finley General Store, 214410 E SR 397, Kennewick, Feb. 1, first follow-up to Dec. 20 routine (50 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing, improper hot holding.
Island View Market & Deli, 1607 Columbia Park Trail, Richland, Feb. 2, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure.
Kagen Coffee & Crepes, 270 Williams Blvd., Richland, Jan. 31, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Long Branch Bar-N-Grill, 230006 E SR 397, Kennewick, Jan. 30, routine (30 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedure.
Osaka Teriyaki & Sushi, 4101 W. 27th Place, Kennewick, Feb. 1, routine (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedure.
Seven Eleven, 1504 W. Sylvester St., Pasco, Feb. 2, first follow-up to Nov. 15 routine, (20 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge unable to answer food safety questions, improper cold holding, thermometer not being used to monitor temperatures.
Taco Time, 7520 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 30, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Thai City Noodles, 1407 N. Young St., Kennewick, Jan. 26, routine (75 red, 0 blue), Jan. 29, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage. Follow-up: No violations noted.
Wok King Inc., 7011 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, routine (40 red, 10 blue).
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
AFC Sushi @ Fred Meyer, 2811 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 1, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Amistad Elementary School, 930 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 1, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Caddie Shack Cafe, 6311 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 30, routine, (0 red,0 blue)
Carniceria La Mas Barata Inc. (deli), 214 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Feb. 2, second follow-up to Dec. 13 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Chuck E. Cheese, 2610 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland, Jan.29, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Coyote Bob’s Casino, 3012 W. Kennewick Ave., Jan. 30, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Eastgate Elementary School, 910 E. 10th Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 1, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Evergreen Mexican Grill, 1515 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Feb. 2, second follow-up to Oct. 19 routine (0 red, 2 blue)
Garibaldi’s Restaurant, 707 W. Court St., Pasco, Feb. 2, second follow-up to Nov. 14 routine (5 red, 7 blue)
Jason Lee Elementary School, 1750 McMurray Ave., Richland, Jan. 29, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
John McLoughlin Middle School, 2803 Road 88, Pasco, Jan. 30, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Marie Curie Stem Elementary School, 715 N. California Ave., Pasco, Feb. 2, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
McDonald’s, 2700 S. Quillan St., Kennewick, Feb. 1, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
My Froyo, 2500 W. Kennewick Ave., Jan. 1, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Olive Garden, 1420 N. Louisiana St., Kennewick, Jan. 29, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Papa John’s Pizza, 125 Gage Blvd., Richland, Jan. 30, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Paterson Elementary School, 51409 W. Prior Ave., Paterson, Feb. 2, routine (0 red, 5 blue)
Porter’s Gas Station, 4804 N. Road 68, Pasco, Jan. 30, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Richland Chevron, 999 Queensgate Drive, Jan. 30, routine (5 red, 5 blue)
Rowena Chess Elementary School, 715 N. 24th Ave., Pasco, Feb. 2, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Ruth Livingston Elementary School, 2515 Road 84, Pasco, Jan. 30, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Shang Hai Restaurant, 3013 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 31, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Shooter’s Sports Bar, 214711 E SR 397, Kennewick, Jan. 30, routine (0 red, 5 blue)
Sky Market #3, 1935 W. Sylvester St., Pasco, Feb. 2, routine (15 red, 2 blue)
Southridge Booster Club Basketball, 3520 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick, Jan. 27, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Spudnut Shop, 228 Williams Blvd., Richland, Jan. 31, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Sun Willows Golf Course, 1825 Sun Willows Blvd., Pasco, Feb. 2, first follow-up to Dec. 13 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Virgie Robinson Elementary, 125 S. Wehe, Pasco, Jan. 31, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Washington Elementary School, 105 W. 21st Ave., Kennewick, Feb. 1, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
William Wiley Elementary School, 2820 S. Highland Blvd., West Richland, Jan. 29, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
