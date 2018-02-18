Fun runs, pooch walks and trail races; it’s easy to be active in the Tri-Cities

As the weather warms up, there are more outdoor activities available for the family, many organized by people in the community with the goal of helping others.
No matter what your fitness or condition, you’ll find yourself in the company of anywhere from tens to hundreds of people of all ages enjoying the chance to exercise outdoors, have a lot of fun, eat some great local food, and support a great cause.
There are a variety of fun runs/walks in the area, typically from 1 mile to 5 kilometers, along with some more challenging trail races.
The events take advantage of the spectacular scenery and beauty of the Tri-Cities and occur at various times at different locations, from morning to early afternoon.
Never miss a local story.
It’s is highly recommended that you get to your event location early since traffic and parking will be challenging the day of. Tickets vary in price, so check out the details at the event websites.
Richland Run Fest (half marathon, 10K, 5K and 1 mile), Feb. 24
The 1-mile fun run will begin at 8:30 a.m.; the course closes at 8:55 for the start of the half marathon, 5K and 10K races at 9.
Race starts at the Fingernail in Howard Amon Park, in Richland.
Information: 3RRR.org.
Race up the Snake (10K, 5K trail run), March 3
Race starts at 8 a.m. at the trailhead to the Rattlesnake Mountain Recreation Preserve, 7 miles north of exit 96 off Interstate 82 in Benton City. The 5K is a ravine run gentle out and back, uphill then downhill. The 10K is an uphill then downhill loop with a very challenging half-mile, 650-foot climb up the face of the southern slope of Rattlesnake Mountain.
Information: runnersofthesage.com.
St. Patrick’s Day Foot Race (5K and 10K), March 10
Starts (10 a.m.) and finishes at the west end of Columbia Park at Kimo’s/McDougall’s in Richland. The course goes down and back into Columbia Park.
Information: 3RRR.org.
Leprechaun Dash (1 mile), March 10
The race, for kids 15 and younger, starts (9 a.m.) and finishes just below the deck of Kimo’s Sports Bar. The course goes down and back into Columbia Park.
Every elementary school with at least 100 finishers will share in a $7,000 pot of money for PE equipment and programs.
Information: 3RRR.org.
Rock Your Socks Run (10K, 5K, 1 Mile), March 17
Race starts at 9 a.m. in Chiawana West End Park, Pasco.
Run to show awareness and support for individuals born with Down Syndrome. Benefits go to the Down Syndrome Association of the Mid-Columbia.
Information: 3RRR.org and dsamc.org/.
Pooch and Pal Fun Run Walk (1 mile or 5K), March 24
Fun run/walk starts at 9 a.m. at Columbia Point Marina behind Anthonys, Richland.
All proceeds go to help homeless pets through Pet Over Population Prevention, or POPP.
Information: popptricities.org.
Paul Krupin is an avid local hiking enthusiast and a member of the Intermountain Alpine Club (IMAC). He has been hiking the trails of the Pacific Northwest since 1976. He writes a regular column for the Herald. He can be reached at pjkrupin@gmail.com.
Comments