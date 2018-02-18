Updated: Pasco home is total loss after fire begins in dog house

A picture-perfect Pasco home is a total loss after an early morning blaze that apparently began with a heat lamp in a dog house in the rear.
The fire began at 6:12 a.m. at 6305 W. Richardson Road in Pasco’s Riverview neighborhood.
Franklin County Fire District 3 Chief Mike Harris confirmed the residents and their pets escaped unharmed. A firefighter who was taken to the hospital after becoming dizzy and lightheaded will be fine, Harris said.
The dramatic fire consumed the two-story home, sending flames well above the pitched rooftop. Harris said the home and contents are a total loss, but the damage estimate is not yet available.
Never miss a local story.
The 1,804-square-foot home was constructed in 2004 and had a taxable value of about $250,000, according to Franklin County property records. The market value was likely much higher. Records list Efrain and Maria Sanchez as the owners.
Harris said the residents have family in Pasco and did not require emergency assistance.
Franklin County 3 battled the blaze with assistance from the Pasco Fire Department and Walla Walla Fire District 5. the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office assisted as well.
Comments