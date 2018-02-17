A GPS tracker led Kennewick police to a violin stolen from a Goodwill store Saturday morning.
Kennewick cops solve case of the missing violin

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

February 17, 2018 06:24 PM

When Goodwill Industries reported a violin stolen from the nonprofit’s Kennewick store, it didn’t take police long to track down the thieves.

They just followed the signal from the GPS tracker tucked inside the violin case.

Kennewick police report they tracked the case to the 1200 block of West Fourth Avenue and attempted to contact two men in the area.

One ran away, apparently with the GPS device in his possession.

Kennewick police arrested Guadalupe I Garcia, 51, hiding behind a nearby house.

He was arrested on charges of possession of stolen property, trespassing and false reporting as well as outstanding warrants, and was booked at the Benton County Jail. The second male cooperated with police and was released.

