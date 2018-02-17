Local

Wind, speed contribute to offramp wreck near Richland

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

February 17, 2018 06:22 PM

A semi hauling a trailer rolled over on a freeway exit near Richland on Saturday in an incident the Washington State Police blamed on a combination of speed and high winds.

The patrol said driver Edgar Rodriguez, 27, of Pasco, was eastbound on Interstate 82 at Exit 102 near Richland when the vehicle tipped onto its side. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The wreck was reported at 3 p.m. Drugs and alcohol were not suspected. Charges are pending.

