See the sandhill cranes return to the Mid-Columbia. Sign up for tours now

A month from now 25,000 lesser sandhill cranes will be passing through the Mid-Columbia on their way north.
That means it’s time to get a jump on registration for the Othello Sandhill Crane Festival, with popular tours that fill quickly, many with visitors coming from west of the Cascades.
This year’s festival is set for March 23-25, and registration opens Monday.
A combination of favorite tours and events from past 20 years, plus some new activities, are planned.
Among the most popular are the tours to see lesser sandhill cranes as they stop in the Mid-Columbia to rest and forage for grain and corn.
The birds will be en route from their wintering areas in California’s Central Valley to breeding grounds in south-central Alaska.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service leases land in the Othello area to farmers to plant corn, with the farmers getting a portion of the crop and leaving the rest in the fields as feed for the migrating birds. Some of the participating farmers serve as festival tour guides, along with wildlife experts.
Visitors can sign up for a wide range of additional tours, offered by boat, bike, bus and hike.
Some focus on geology, including the channeled scablands left by ice age floods, and other focus on the birds and wildlife of the area, including Washington ground squirrels.
Talks are planned Friday night and all day Saturday on topics ranging from anything you would want to know about sandhill cranes, to photographing birds, to the Columbia Basin Project’s affect on wildlife.
The featured speaker for the Saturday evening banquet is Stefan Schlick from the Portland Audubon Society presenting his pictures and a travel essay on the cranes of the world.
General admission festival tickets are $10, or $5 for seniors. Children under 12 are admitted free with an adult.
Tours and special events are an additional charge. Crane-viewing tours cost $16 for adults and $10 for children and seniors, in addition to general admission.
The festival’s 2018 brochure, with schedules and prices, is posted at www.othellosandhillcranefestival.org.
Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews
