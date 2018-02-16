UPDATE: Coach-parent confrontation at West Richland middle school game sparks investigation

A Pasco middle school basketball coach was ejected from a game Thursday after getting frustrated by insults coming from West Richland parents and students.
As the Ochoa Middle School coach left, he took his girls team with him, ending the game.
School officials from Richland and Pasco school districts are investigating the incident that left some children upset.
One Pasco parent told the Herald that his daughter was in tears when he picked her up that night from Leona Libby Middle School.
Never miss a local story.
She said some Libby students and parents were shouting “go back to Mexico” during the game.
“The players from the Libby team called the Ochoa players ‘stupid Mexicans,’ ” he said.
Rick Jansons, Richland School Board president, said in a statement that “what the investigation has found so far is that no racist comments were made.
Jansons further explained that Libby Middle School had an administrative assistant who is Latino was at the game and said he did not hear any racial slurs or comments from the players or anyone in the crowd.
As word of the incident spread Friday night, Leona Libby parents commented on Facebook and called the Herald, saying they did not witness any racist shouting from their students or fans.
Jansons said it was his understanding that there was a confrontation between an Ochoa coach and a Libby parent.
“The investigation is ongoing,” Jansons said. “Regardless, racial intolerance is not acceptable in the Richland School District.”
Shane Edinger, communication manager for the Pasco School District, said Friday that initial reports indicated that “there were derogatory phrases that were said to the players and parents.”
The Ochoa parent — Francisco, who wanted only his first name used — sent an email Friday to Ochoa Athletic Director Carolynn Jones, complaining about what happened.
I don’t think anybody would like their children treated differently because of (their) ethnic background.
Pasco parent of 7th-grade player
“I don’t think anybody would like their children treated differently because of (their) ethnic background,” he wrote. “Especially when (they’re) 13 or 14 years old.”
Libby was winning the game by a large margin when the derogatory comments began, said Edinger.
Edinger said it’s not clear what steps the referees took to stop the insults, but that the coach was thrown out of the game after he was issued two technical fouls over his reaction.
He said principals and athletic directors from both schools were working together to investigate what happened.
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI
Comments