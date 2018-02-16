3 finalists picked for Burbank superintendent post. Do you recognize any of the names?

Three educators are in the running for Columbia-Burbank School District’s superintendent post, including two from the Yakima Valley.
Todd Hilberg, principal of Selah High School, and Robert Bowman, principal of Harrison Middle School in Sunnyside, both made the cut.
So did Ellen Perconti, who’s superintendent/principal of the Mary M. Knight School District in Elba, near Olympia.
The three finalists will interview with the Burbank district’s administrators and school board March 7.
A forum is planned from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 7 at Columbia High School.
“All Columbia staff and residents are encouraged to attend the community forum, where they will be able to hear from each candidate,” a news release said.
The new superintendent is expected to be chosen by the end of March and start at the beginning of July.
The person chosen will replace Lou Gates, who’s retiring at the end of the school year after a decade leading the district.
Gates announced his impending retirement last fall. The district is using Educational Service District 123 in Pasco to help with the search.
A total of 11 candidates turned in completed applications, with the school board narrowing the field at its last meeting, said Darcy Weisner, ESD superintendent.
“I thought it was a very good candidate pool, and it was very difficult for the board to get it down to three. I think they’ve got three very good options,” Weisner said.
