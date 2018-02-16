Bullets pierce 3 Kennewick homes. Police say it’s random

Kennewick police are looking for information on three seemingly random drive-by shootings early Friday.
Two houses on the 8200 block of Imnaha Avenue and another on the 2500 block of Entiat Avenue were shot with a small-caliber gun, police said. No one was hurt.
Officer Cory McGee said someone in the house on Entiat reported being woken up at 1:20 a.m. and found a gunshot through the door.
A woman living in one of the Imnaha homes told the Herald that two bullets went through her dining room, which faces the street.
She said she and her husband were asleep at the time. A neighbor thought it happened about 2:30 a.m.
McGee said the caliber hasn’t been conclusively identified, but it appears to be a .22 and was likely fired from a car.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police station at 509-582-4208 or dispatch at 509-628-0333.
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI
