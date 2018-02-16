Local

Colorectal pre-screening offered March 24

Tri-City Herald

February 16, 2018 01:14 PM

The Tri-Cities Cancer Center will be hosting a free colorectal cancer pre-screening event from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 24 at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, 7350 W Deschutes Ave., Kennewick.

The event will include a health assessment to determine the appropriateness for colonoscopy.

Appropriate participants will be scheduled for their colonoscopy before leaving.

Colonoscopy appointments will take place two to four weeks from the pre-screening.

Appointments are required and can be made at BeHealthyGetScreened.com.

For more information, call 509-737-3420.

