Talk to your state lawmakers. Town hall set in Richland

Washington state Reps. Larry Haler and Brad Klippert will hold a town hall meeting 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in Richland.
The two Tri-City Republicans will discuss the 2018 legislative session and give an update on the bipartisan fix to the Hirst decision, a 2016 state Supreme Court ruling on water use that affects rural communities and home builders.
The meeting will be at The ARC of Tri-Cities, 1455 Fowler St., Richland.
Haler and Klippert also plan a telephone town hall meeting 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Call 509-941-2750. Press the “star” telephone key to ask a question.
