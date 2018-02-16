State Reps. Brad Klippert, R-Kennewick, left, and Larry Haler, R-Richland, plan a town hall meeting on the 2018 legislative session in Richland and a phone-in town hall.
State Reps. Brad Klippert, R-Kennewick, left, and Larry Haler, R-Richland, plan a town hall meeting on the 2018 legislative session in Richland and a phone-in town hall. File Tri-City Herald
State Reps. Brad Klippert, R-Kennewick, left, and Larry Haler, R-Richland, plan a town hall meeting on the 2018 legislative session in Richland and a phone-in town hall. File Tri-City Herald

Local

Talk to your state lawmakers. Town hall set in Richland

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

February 16, 2018 11:21 AM

Washington state Reps. Larry Haler and Brad Klippert will hold a town hall meeting 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in Richland.

The two Tri-City Republicans will discuss the 2018 legislative session and give an update on the bipartisan fix to the Hirst decision, a 2016 state Supreme Court ruling on water use that affects rural communities and home builders.

The meeting will be at The ARC of Tri-Cities, 1455 Fowler St., Richland.

Haler and Klippert also plan a telephone town hall meeting 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Call 509-941-2750. Press the “star” telephone key to ask a question.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Rape suspect captured after chase across Tri-Cities

View More Video