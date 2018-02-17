Trios adds new family physician to the staff

Sofia Scholar has joined Trios Urgent Care, and will provide outpatient care at the Columbia Center facility, 7201 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick.
Before joining Trios, Scholar practiced family medicine at Walla Walla Clinic for more than 20 years.
She also served as medical director at Blue Mountain Rehabilitation Center in Walla Walla, and Regina Medical Centre and Albert Park Medicentre in Saskatchewan. She has an extensive background in medical research spanning three decades.
Scholar received her Doctorate of Medicine from University Autonoma of Guadalajara in Mexico.
She completed an internship at Regina General Hospital and residency training in family medicine at Plains Health Centre in Saskatchewan.
