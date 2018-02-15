Kennewick business names newest branch manager

Kennewick business D.A. Davidson and Co. announced that Michael Anderson has been promoted to serve as associate vice president, financial advisor and branch manager.
Anderson, who previously served as assistant branch manager for several months, joined D.A. Davidson in 2014 after previously working in agricultural management.
A native of Kennewick, he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Washington State University and has a Certified Wealth Strategist professional designation.
