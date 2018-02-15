Local

Kennewick business names newest branch manager

Tri-City Herald

February 15, 2018 05:47 PM

Kennewick business D.A. Davidson and Co. announced that Michael Anderson has been promoted to serve as associate vice president, financial advisor and branch manager.

Michael Anderson
Michael Anderson

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anderson, who previously served as assistant branch manager for several months, joined D.A. Davidson in 2014 after previously working in agricultural management.

A native of Kennewick, he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Washington State University and has a Certified Wealth Strategist professional designation.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Rape suspect captured after chase across Tri-Cities

View More Video