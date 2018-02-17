CBHA announces new president

Columbia Basin Health Association (CBHA) named Nieves Gomez as the organization’s next president and chief executive officer. Gomez will officially take the position on March 1.
Gomez started his career with CBHA 11 years ago as a summer intern, and has advanced through the leadership team to serve in roles like clinic manager and vice president of operations.
An Othello native, Gomez holds a Masters of Public Administration and a Masters of Social Work from Eastern Washington University.
