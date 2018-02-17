Chamber of Commerce wins award for program

The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce received an Outstanding Chamber Program Award for its economic gardening program at the annual Western Association of Chamber Executives conference in Henderson, Nev., on Feb. 6.
The chamber’s economic gardening program is the first of its kind in the Pacific Northwest.
The Outstanding Chamber Program Awards recognize programs that strengthen the local economy, promote and improve the community, show political action, represent interest of business with government, and network business relationships.
Comments