Scholarship applications being accepted

Applications for the Pamela and Scott Woodward Conservation Scholarship are being accepted for the 2018-19 school year until April 30.
The $1,000 merit-based scholarship will support entering and current college students with a demonstrated commitment to natural resources conservation through their coursework and/or community involvement.
Applicants must be a resident of Benton or Franklin County and be accepted or currently enrolled as a full-time student at an accredited college or university in Washington state.
Applications are available at 3rcf.org or tapteal.org.
