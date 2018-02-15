Local

Scholarship applications being accepted

February 15, 2018 05:02 PM

Applications for the Pamela and Scott Woodward Conservation Scholarship are being accepted for the 2018-19 school year until April 30.

The $1,000 merit-based scholarship will support entering and current college students with a demonstrated commitment to natural resources conservation through their coursework and/or community involvement.

Applicants must be a resident of Benton or Franklin County and be accepted or currently enrolled as a full-time student at an accredited college or university in Washington state.

Applications are available at 3rcf.org or tapteal.org.

