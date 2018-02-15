Tri-Tech accepting preschool applications

Tri-Tech Skills Center is accepting applications for 3- to 5-year-old children to join its part-time preschool program for the 2018-19 school year.
Applications will be accepted until all classes are filled on a first come, first served basis.
Applications can be filled out from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in room 140 at Tri-Tech, 5929 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick.
The Tri-Tech preschool offers two sessions from 8:10 to 10:10 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. to 1:40 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from October through May.
The program is open to any child who is 3-years-old by Aug. 31 and is toilet trained.
Parents must pay a non-refundable fee of $55 to reserve their child’s spot, and immunization records must be provided at registration.
The monthly tuition is $80.
For more information, call 509-222-7300.
