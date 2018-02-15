This Richland father and son are making an old couple’s 30-year dream come true

The Sand Ship Discovery has launched to finish the last few miles of a journey started more than 30 years ago.
Loren and Patty Upton recently picked up the Jeep after Richland father and son Mike and Larry Merk spent more than a month fixing up the 1966 CJ-5 Jeep.
The Jeep was Upton’s home for about five years as he made his fourth attempt to circumnavigate the globe entirely by land.
While he was nearly able to make the entire trip, tensions between Israel and its neighbors prevented him from making it the entire way.
Now running and with a fresh paint job, the Jeep is in Galveston, Texas, waiting to be loaded onto a ship to eventually make its way to Ashdod, Israel.
Patty and husband Loren, now in his 80s, plan to finish the last few miles of their voyage in March.
“It was bittersweet to see the Jeep loaded into the car carrier for her trip to Galveston,” Patty Upton said in an email. “Turning her over to strangers is never an easy ordeal.”
Patty Upton, who was always the navigator, but never the pilot, will take the helm for the last stretch of the trip.
“Sitting in the left-hand seat was surreal,” she said. “We are so used to power steering and power brakes that driving a 51-year-old Jeep with neither is going to take more than 30 minutes to get accustomed to.”
