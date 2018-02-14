Delta High taking class of 2022 applications

Delta High School is now accepting applications for the class of 2022.
Current eighth grade students living in Kennewick, Pasco or Richland are eligible to apply. Deadline is Feb. 15.
Applicants are selected through a random lottery and will be notified in early March.
Students who are not selected in the lottery will remain on a wait list if any additional spots become available.
Applications are available at tinyurl.com/18-19Delta.
Paper applications are also accepted and are available from middle school counselors in the area.
For more information, call the office at 509-416-7860.
