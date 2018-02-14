Local farmers able to nominate schools for STEM grants through April 2

The America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education Program, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund, is back in Richland.
Farmers can nominate local public schools for the chance to win $10,000 and $25,000 grants to enhance their science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs.
Richland farmers can nominate their school district from now through April 2 by calling 877-267-3332 or by visiting GrowRuralEducation.com.
After the school district receives a nomination, the Monsanto Fund will notify the district and encourage administrators and teachers to design a grant that enhances STEM education for their students.
Nominated school districts have until April 15 to submit a grant application describing their project.
An advisory council composed of farmer leaders then reviews finalist applications and selects the winning school districts.
