They thought the caller was with Benton County; $4,000 later, they new the sad truth

An elderly Tri-Citian lost $4,000 to a caller who claimed to represent Benton County Clerk Josie Delvin.
Delvin said the scam is similar to one reported this week by her Franklin County counterpart, Michael J. Killian. The caller demands payment for missed jury service.
In the Benton County case, Delvin said the caller convinced the victim, 89, to provide information that allowed them to load $4,000 of the victim’s money onto a Green Dot prepaid credit card.
As part of the call, the scammer advised the victim to go to the Benton County Justice Center, saying Delvin would be waiting outside with paperwork clearing the record. The victim, accompanied by an adult daughter, went to the justice center.
When Delvin wasn’t waiting outside, they went to her office to complain. Delvin alerted the victim to the scam and advised the duo to file a report with the sheriff’s office.
The clerk reminds residents that neither her office nor the court system call people to get them to pay fines for missing jury service. It does not engage in the untraceable transactions scammers prefer, such as getting their victims to turn over gift cards to pay debts.
Anyone receiving a call demanding payment by phone to resolve a legal issue should hang up and follow up with the office separately if they suspect there is a legitimate issue. Report suspected scams to local law enforcement.
While the scammers can be elusive, some do get caught. Learn more about scams and frauds targeting the elderly and veterans at the AARP Fraud Watch site.
