Now it’s murder. Prosser mom charged with killing her friend

Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller filed murder charges Wednesday against a Prosser mom who shot her friend last weekend while they were partying.
Amy S. Brown, 36, faces a single count of second-degree murder in the Saturday death of her friend, Amanda Hill.
Investigators say Brown shot Hill during a fight at Brown’s home on West North River Road.
Brown told Benton County sheriff’s deputies she found Hill in the same bed with her own fiancé after her birthday party wound down.
Never miss a local story.
Brown shouted at them, then she went outside to smoke a cigarette, she told investigators.
According to Brown, Hill came out and pushed her from behind.
Brown said Hill grabbed her face, then her throat. Brown managed to get to her SUV and get a .38-caliber revolver.
She told investigators she knew Hill was trying to fight her, not kill her, but she still shot Hill twice in the abdomen with her revolver.
She was holding her friend and trying to stop the bleeding when emergency crews.
Brown, small business owner caring for a blended family with five boys, is being held in the Benton County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Hill, who has a 13-year-old son, moved to the Prosser area about 1 1/2 years ago.
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI
Comments