Genealogical society meeting to focus on Native American history

February 13, 2018 06:57 PM

An expert on Native American history will speak Wednesday at Tri-City Genealogical Society’s latest meeting.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Benton PUD auditorium, 2721 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick.

Richard Scheuerman, a professor emeritus of education at Seattle Pacific University, will speak about regional Native American history and researching Native American records. The Richland man holds degrees in history, Russian and education and has researched and written extensively about tribes in the region.

A beginning genealogy class, led by Heather Murphy, runs from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

More information: tricitygenealogicalsociety.org.

