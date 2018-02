Kennewick fire and police crews work at Tuesday’s three-car collision at the intersection of West Fourth Avenue and South Edison Street in Kennewick. Police say the driver of a Chevrolet Blazer ran a red light while driving west on Fourth and was hit by a Mercedes Benz driving south on Edison. A Subaru wagon stopped at the light was then hit by the tumbling Blazer. No one was seriously hurt. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald