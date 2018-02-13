Palouse Falls flyby

State officials continue to develop a management plan for the Palouse Falls, Lyons Ferry and Lewis and Clark Trail state parks in Eastern Washington.
The new popularity of Palouse Falls State Park is prompting Washington State Parks to make some long-term plans for the park, along with two others in southeast Washington.
Since Palouse Falls was named the state waterfall in 2014, more people have been drawn to the park on the Palouse River on the Franklin-Whitman county line.
Visitors increased to about 120,000 a year — up from about 46,000 a decade ago — after Gov. Jay Inslee visited the falls to sign a state waterfall bill.
Never miss a local story.
The planning will determine the appropriate level of recreational use for each park and should result in park management plans. The planning also will consider park boundaries to identify land for shared management or that might be appropriate to transfer.
To comment, go to bit.ly/PalousePlan and click on the “Provide Comments” blue button. Written comments may be sent to Nikki Fields, park planner, P.O. Box 42650, Olympia, WA, 98504.
Comments