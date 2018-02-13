Palouse Falls flyby

Reader Tom Foster of Pasco spotted this plane getting an aerial view of Palouse Falls this week in north Franklin County. The falls was named the state waterfall in 2014. State officials continue to develop a management plan for the Palouse Falls, Lyons Ferry and Lewis and Clark Trail state parks in Eastern Washington. To comment, go to bit.ly/PalousePlan and click on the “Provide Comments” blue button. Written comments may be sent to Nikki Fields, park planner, P.O. Box 42650, Olympia, WA, 98504. Courtesy Tom Foster