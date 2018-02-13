He worked in a Saudi palace. She had a dream. Now they’re barbecuing in Kennewick

It’s a happy coincidence that Dagupan Grill, the first Filipino restaurant in the Tri-Cities and possibly Eastern Washington, debuts on Valentine’s Day.

Owners Theresa and Jubert Javonillo’s meet-cute story is perfect for the day of love.

Their new restaurant reflects their shared passion for the food of their home country and culminates a love story that began more than 20 years ago.

Jubert first spied Theresa in a college class in the Philippines. Smitten, he hung out in areas she frequented. He passed a letter to her through friends.

“I stalked her,” he recalls.

But the one-sided romance didn’t ignite, at least, not in college. Theresa married an American and moved to the U.S. in 1993.

Jubert ended up in Saudi Arabia, initially working in a luxury hotel and later as a butler in a royal palace.

His time there was filled with catering to diplomats, celebrities and the odd jaunt to Spain on the royal plane to shop for vegetables.

The Dagupan Grill in Kennewick plans to offer daily features in addition to their set menus. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Back home, his family fretted while his 20s ticked away with no sign of a bride or children. His sisters tried to introduce him to eligible women. Jubert resisted.

In America, Theresa was raising her two children in the Tri-Cities and working in the medical field, first at Trios Health and then at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

Their unlikely reunion began after Theresa’s marriage ended. As she tells it, Jubert made an unexpected appearance in a dream. The boy who had loved her was reading a book.

Perplexed, she consulted an aunt. To the aunt, it meant Theresa needed to find out what happened to Jubert.

Theresa enlisted her sister in the Philippines to investigate. Eventually, she learned Jubert was working in Saudi Arabia.

“I decided to phone him,” she recalled.

You woke up my heart. Jubert Javonillo, to his wife

Jubert was dubious — “snotty,” in his own words. He thought it was a scam and he didn’t connect the voice to the girl he’d loved in college.

As the call went on, he realized who was on the phone — his first and only love. Snottiness surrendered to intrigue, even joy. He called back, three times.

“You woke up my heart,” he said.

Jubert and Theresa reconnected in person at Manilla International Airport. He admits he wasn’t sure what would happen.

Soon, the pair agreed to marry despite the obstacles. She was a U.S. citizen, living in the Tri-Cities. He was a Filipino expat in Saudi Arabia with a sweet gig.

When she sponsored him to come to the U.S., his royal employers offered a massive pay increase to keep him.

“I chose her,” he said, smiling.

He moved to the U.S. and they were married in 2005. She’s been a citizen since 1997 and he since 2012.

He worked at King & I restaurant, now Thai Elephant, for six years and for Trios, as well.

The couple had a daughter and developed a shared passion for Filipino cooking. Friends noticed and asked for more of their flavorful Filipino barbecue.

Their restaurant, Dagupan, named for a city in the Philippines, first formed in Jubert’s mind when he spotted an empty space that had been a Verizon store on West 27th, near the Kennewick Walmart.

The size was perfect and the banks of windows on two sides appealed to him. With encouragement from a friend, he began to think seriously about pursuing his dream of owning a business. He scouted other locations but always came back to 27th, and by July had signed a lease.

The couple invested $200,000 in personal funds for the restaurant conversion, buying, rather than leasing, the kitchen gear. Western Restaurant Supply & Design completed the improvements after an initial contractor fell behind, delaying the opening.

The decor is a nod to the culture and art of the Philippines. Jubert commissioned Filipino artists to paint scenes of everyday life, and the two shell-like chandeliers in the dining room come from their home country.

The Javonillos call Dagupan a dream come true for them and for the growing community of Filipinos living in Eastern Washington. And it’s an opportunity to share their history with their American neighbors.

In addition to their grilled entrees, the menu features traditional fare, such as lumpia (spring rolls), lechon kawali (crispy pork belly) and adobo (chicken or pork).

“I want people to know about our culture and food,” Jubert said.

The ribbon cutting is Feb. 14.

Dagupan Grill, 3911 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, is open for lunch and dinner daily, except for Mondays.

