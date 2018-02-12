Week in photos Feb. 11-17, 2018

February 12, 2018 - Dr. Alwin Borgmann, left, works with patient Marie Lathim during a recent Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) session at his Trios residency clinic office in the Spaulding Building in downtown Kennewick. Doctors trained in OMT take hundreds of extra hours of training on the musculoskeletal system, learning how to use their hands to palpate for asymmetry for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes.
February 11, 2018 - Cassi Juell cries out of happiness while holding her son inside of Orangetheory Fitness Richland on Saturday. Juell was surprised by Orangetheory staff and community members with a new custom prosthetic leg that will allow her to workout and run without pain.
February 11, 2018 - Cassi Juell, left, smiles and looks over to her husband as Kasey Johnson, right, of Columbia Basin Prosthetics & Orthotics, helps Juell with her new prosthetic leg inside of OrangeTheory Fitness Richland on Saturday.
February 11, 2018 - School districts across the Mid-Columbia have replacement property tax levies on their ballots which are due by February 13. This sign on Columbia Center Boulevard encourages Kennewick voters to support the district’s four-year levy proposal.
February 11, 2018 - Richland’s Patrick Workman, right, wrestles with Danny Snediker of Union in their 152-pound championship match at the 4A Region 4 Tournament on Saturday at Pasco High School. Snediker won 13-5.
February 11, 2018 - Kamiakin’s Jim Mohlman (41) takes a shot over Rogers’ Tyriq Jacobs (10) during a District 8 3A semifinal game on Friday at Kamiakin High School in Kennewick. The Braves won 55-41.
