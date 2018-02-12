Flu still pummeling Tri-Cities, 2 more die

The flu continues to pummel the Tri-Cities, with two more deaths reported in the last week.
That brings the total to 14 local flu deaths since mid-December, making this the deadliest flu season the Tri-Cities has seen in years, if ever.
The two newly reported deaths were a woman in her 70s and a man in his 30s.
Both were from Benton County and had underlying conditions that put them at higher risk for flu complications, said Heather Hill, a nurse and communicable disease program supervisor for the Benton-Franklin Health District.
“I’ve been here for 35 years, and every now and again we’ll see bad flu years like this,” Hill said. But she couldn’t recall a year off hand with more deaths.
Since 2012, the last year for which local numbers were readily available, the most local flu deaths was six.
That was in 2015, and it was an aberration. The three years before and two years after saw only one to two flu deaths each.
Nationwide, this flu season has hit hard and wide, with influenza-like illness levels as high as the swine flu epidemic of 2009-10, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s acting director told Fortune.
Swine flu sickened 60.8 million Americans and killed 12,469 that season, the publication reported, adding that deaths from the current outbreak are expected to exceed that number.
The primary flu strain circulating this year — H3N2 — isn’t new. But it’s typically harsher, and “bodies don’t respond to that component of the vaccine as well,” Hill told the Herald.
However, “that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t get flu shots” — far from it, she said. It remains the best protection, and means less severe illness and shorter duration for those who do get sick.
“Having some response (instead of nothing because of skipping the shot) could mean the difference between life and death,” Hill said.
It’s unknown whether the two newly reported flu victims had gotten flu shots. That information also isn’t known for all of the 12 others who’ve died locally from the flu this season.
“But in those cases where we could determine vaccination status, about half were and half weren’t,” Hill said.
Flu shots are available through pharmacies, health care providers and the health district. They’re recommended for everyone 6 months and older.
Pregnant women, young children, seniors and people with other health conditions are particularly at risk for flu complications.
Along with getting a flu shot, Hill said people should wash their hands often and avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth.
People also should stay home when ill. “If you are sick, if you are coughing, don’t go out in the community. Stay home and don’t spread this to other people,” she said.
Flu is a contagious respiratory illness with symptoms such as fever, chills, aches, cough and sore throat.
For most people, it’s unpleasant but not life-threatening, and it can be dealt with at home.
However, it can lead to serious illness and death, with people in those higher risk categories especially vulnerable.
“The flu is something we should always take seriously,” Hill said. “It’s something we absolutely need to take seriously because of the potential for life threatening outcomes.”
