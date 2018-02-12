Soapy drilling at Columbia Point

A foamy mixture of liquid soap, water, dirt and pulverized rock shoots from a nozzle on a drilling rig Monday in Columbia Point Marina Park in Richland. Crews are installing four new light poles for a new sports field, said Phil Pinard with the city. About 9 inches of fill dirt will soon be applied and re-sodded to create a field for soccer, football, lacrosse and other sports. It should be done in early March. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald