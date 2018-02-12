A foamy mixture of liquid soap, water, dirt and pulverized rock shoots from a nozzle on a drilling rig Monday in Columbia Point Marina Park in Richland. Crews are installing four new light poles for a new sports field, said Phil Pinard with the city. About 9 inches of fill dirt will soon be applied and re-sodded to create a field for soccer, football, lacrosse and other sports. It should be done in early March.
A foamy mixture of liquid soap, water, dirt and pulverized rock shoots from a nozzle on a drilling rig Monday in Columbia Point Marina Park in Richland. Crews are installing four new light poles for a new sports field, said Phil Pinard with the city. About 9 inches of fill dirt will soon be applied and re-sodded to create a field for soccer, football, lacrosse and other sports. It should be done in early March. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Soapy drilling at Columbia Point

By Bob Brawdy

February 12, 2018 05:14 PM

A foamy mixture of liquid soap, water, dirt and pulverized rock shoots from a nozzle on a drilling rig Monday in Columbia Point Marina Park in Richland.

It is part of a project to install four new light poles for a new sports field being developed at the park along the Columbia River, said Phil Pinard with the city of Richland.

Crews will be installing a 24-inch steel casing pipe for the concrete light pole bases that will be buried about 12 feet into the ground.

About 9 inches of fill dirt will then be applied and re-sodded to create the new playing field for soccer, football, lacrosse and other sports.

The project is expected to be done in early March.

