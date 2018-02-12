‘Dream It, Be It.’ Free girls’ conference Friday

A special one-day conference aimed at helping girls set career goals is planned March 10 in Kennewick.
The Dream It, Be It event runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tri-Tech Skills Center.
Soroptimist International of Pasco-Kennewick and Soroptimist International Three Rivers are putting on the free event.
The deadline to register is Friday. To sign up, email dibi.tri.cities@gmail.com.
Dream It, Be It is for girls in eighth and ninth grades.
It includes activities, prizes and awards, complimentary breakfast and lunch, plus time with professional women who’ll inspire and help set goals.
“Some of these girls don’t have visions for the future, they can’t picture where they’ll be in 10 years. We try to give them all sorts of ideas. We want to open their eyes (to the notion that) if you can dream it, you can be it,” said Robin Henle, who’s helping coordinate the event. “When you’re 14 and someone says, ‘What do you want to do in the future?’ you don’t necessarily know about scholarships, about possibilities, about the people willing to help you. We want to plant that seed that gives them the feeling that they can do this. Don’t be afraid to dream.”
Professional women from around the Tri-Cities will be on hand as mentors, from teachers and nurses to hair stylists, attorneys, pediatricians, veterinarians, artists, counselors and so on.
Transportation will be available if needed. Tri-Tech is at 5929 W. Metaline Ave.
