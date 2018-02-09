Prosser teen dies attending school in California

A Prosser teen studying to be a diesel mechanic in Sacramento died this week.
Timothy “Tim” Tlatenchi, 18, was found Monday morning by roommates at their home in the Natomas neighborhood, said Sacramento police Officer Linda Matthew.
She said officers ruled out foul play.
Officially, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy is pending but the family’s GoFundMe page to raise money for his service says he died in his sleep of a brain bleed.
Never miss a local story.
Tlatenchi was a student at Universal Technical Institute, an automotive trade school.
Before graduating from Prosser High School last year, he was a running back in football and was on the baseball and track teams. He also loved hunting and fishing, according to his obituary.
While going to school in California, he was working at a Les Schwab Tire Center.
“He always had a smile on his face and was there for his family and friends,” said Leticia Pérez, speaking for the teen’s family on the GoFundMe page. His parents are Fortino and Lourdes Tlatenchi.
Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is handing his services.
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI
Comments