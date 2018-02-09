Kennewick’s winter Olympics

Branden Shondel, 14,launched into the clouds Friday while practicing stunts on his scooter at the skate park in Kennewick’s Columbia Park. Mild temperatures and sunny conditions were the perfect combination for the Chinook Middle School student to spend a day off from school outdside with his friend Eian Mejiano. The National Weather Service says sunny skies will continue until clouds begin rolling in Saturday evening for the rest of the weekend. Kennewick schools were closed for a professional day. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald