UPDATE: 1 kid hospitalized in Spokane after Badger Canyon wreck

By Jake Dorsey And Sara Schilling

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

sschilling@tricityherald.com

February 09, 2018 12:56 PM

The five kids in the rollover accident Thursday in Badger Canyon are going to be OK, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Sgt. Matthew Clark said the students — they ranged in age from 8 to 17 — ended up with only minor injuries.

It’s a stark change from Thursday, when at least one of the children was flown from the scene to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland with what were described as critical injuries.

Benton County Fire District 1 reported in a tweet Thursday that three other kids were transported by ambulance to other hospitals.

The fifth refused treatment.

Benton Fire 1 said two of the kids were pinned beneath the truck and had to be extracted.

County traffic investigators will continue looking into the crash next week, Clark said.

Only certain violations can be enforced on private roads, according to state law.

Two of them are reckless driving and negligent driving.

A 17-year-old girl, who did not have a license, was driving a Toyota Tundra pickup on 95 Private Road SE shortly before 4 p.m., sheriff’s officials said.

The teen picked up other kids as she went, with some of them hanging onto the side of the truck while standing on the running boards.

Officials said that at some point, the teen lost control of the truck on the gravel road and rolled it.

Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI

Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald

