President Donald Trump greets Ret. Army Major Scott Smiley and his wife Tiffany Smiley on Thursday during the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump greets Ret. Army Major Scott Smiley and his wife Tiffany Smiley on Thursday during the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C. Evan Vucci AP
President Donald Trump greets Ret. Army Major Scott Smiley and his wife Tiffany Smiley on Thursday during the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C. Evan Vucci AP

Local

This Pasco couple will be featured on national TV

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

February 08, 2018 07:01 PM

A Pasco couple who have brought hope and inspiration to people across the country will be on national TV on Friday.

Retired Army Maj. Scotty Smiley and his wife Tiffany have a spot on President Trump’s favorite show, Fox & Friends, at about 8:20 a.m. Friday.

Smiley, a Ranger, was the Army’s first blind active-duty officer. He lost his sight in 2005 in Iraq after a suicide car bomber attacked his combat vehicle.

The couple also got to speak at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, relaying the story of hope and perseverance that has come to define their lives.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Since becoming blind, Smiley has written a book, Hope Unseen, among many other feats of strength and willpower.

Fox & Friends is broadcast on Channel 66 on Spectrum, Channel 205 on Dish Network and Channel 360 on DirecTV.

Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI

  Comments  