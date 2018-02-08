More Videos

A Toyota Tundra flipped with 5 kids injured near Badger Canyon on Thursday. Two kids were trapped underneath the truck being driven by an unlicensed teen. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald
Local

5 kids hurt when teen rolls truck in Badger Canyon

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

February 08, 2018 03:56 PM

First responders and Benton County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a truck rolled over and hurt five kids in Badger Canyon.

Benton Sheriff’s Lt. Erik Magnuson said the students’ ages range from 8 to 17.

At least one of the children was critically injured. That child was flown to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

Magnuson said an unlicensed 17-year-old girl was driving a 2005 Toyota Tundra pickup near 95 Private Road SE, about a half-mile north of that road’s intersection with Badger Canyon Road.

The teen picked up passengers along the way, with some standing on the running boards of the truck as she drove.

At some point, the teen lost control of the truck and rolled it, Magnuson said.

At least two of the children were trapped beneath the truck after it rolled, Magnuson said. He could not confirm initial reports that firefighters called for shovels to dig the kids out.

“Any time there’s children involved, it’s just a higher priority situation,” Magnuson said.

The kids’ parents have been notified, Magnuson said. Traffic investigators are at the scene.

Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI

