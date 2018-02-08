More Videos

Expect wind gusts up to 39 mph Thursday in the Tri-Cities, says the National Weather Service. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Expect wind gusts up to 39 mph Thursday in the Tri-Cities, says the National Weather Service.

Local

Grab your coat and hold onto your hat. The weather is changing

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

February 08, 2018 10:31 AM

Expect wind gusts up to 39 mph Thursday in the Tri-Cities, says the National Weather Service.

A cold front moving across Washington and northern Oregon will bring windy weather to the region.

Travelers should expect sudden, strong wind gusts and crosswinds in south central Washington and north central Oregon, according to the weather service.

In the Tri-Cities, sustained wind speeds of 15 to 20 mph are predicted early Thursday morning, increasing to 23 to 28 mph before noon.

Temperatures will be dropping as skies clear.

Highs, which have been in the 50s in recent days, should be back to more typical 40s for February in the Tri-Cities starting Saturday.

Lows will drop to as cold as 26 degrees on Saturday night, with lows near freezing most nights starting Friday night, according to the weather service.

Clouds should start to decrease Thursday in the Tri-Cities, with mostly sunny skies to follow through Tuesday.

Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews

