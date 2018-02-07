Local

6 things to do with kids this week

February 07, 2018 04:52 PM

Reach Little Explorers - Animals in Winter

10:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 8

Reach museum, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland

Preschoolers and their parents will learn how animals survive the winter while enjoying story time and exploring the museum. Cost is $10 per family (up to four); $2 additional family members; free for Reach members.

Reach-animal-in-winter

‘Radium Girls’

7 p.m. Feb. 9-10, 16-17

Kamiakin High School, 600 N Arthur St., Kennewick

Kamiakin drama department presents its winter show Radium Girls. Set in the 1920s, when radium was all the rage, girls worked in factories painting watch-dials with the radioactive paint “Undark.” Admission: $8 students/seniors, $10 for adults.

Mid-Columbia Mastersingers: ‘O Black & Unknown Bards’

7:30 p.m. Feb. 9-10; 3 p.m. Feb. 11

GracePoint Church, 1915 N Rd 84, Pasco

Celebrating the legacy of African American Composers. Tickets: $25 Adults, K-12 free.

McNary’s Winter Bird Festival

9 a.m.-noon Feb. 10

McNary National Wildlife Refuge, 64 Maple St., Burbank

Learn about winter waterfowl, see birds from the new bird blind, go on a nature hike and presentations of wildlife photos and videos. Hands-on family activities also available. Free.

Black History Month Program

5 p.m. Feb. 10

Gjerde Center, Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th, Pasco

Honoring the 2018 theme, African Americans in Times of War, this program will feature guest speaker Carrie Swafford-Bennett, Army veteran Gulf War/Desert Storm. Free.

Ams spoke 9

Tri-City Americans

7:05 p.m. Feb. 10

Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick

The Americans take on Highway 395 rival Spokane Chiefs on First Responders Night. Tickets available at the box office or ticketmaster.com.

