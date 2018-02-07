6 things to do with kids this week

Reach Little Explorers - Animals in Winter
10:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 8
Reach museum, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland
Preschoolers and their parents will learn how animals survive the winter while enjoying story time and exploring the museum. Cost is $10 per family (up to four); $2 additional family members; free for Reach members.
Never miss a local story.
‘Radium Girls’
7 p.m. Feb. 9-10, 16-17
Kamiakin High School, 600 N Arthur St., Kennewick
Kamiakin drama department presents its winter show Radium Girls. Set in the 1920s, when radium was all the rage, girls worked in factories painting watch-dials with the radioactive paint “Undark.” Admission: $8 students/seniors, $10 for adults.
Mid-Columbia Mastersingers: ‘O Black & Unknown Bards’
7:30 p.m. Feb. 9-10; 3 p.m. Feb. 11
GracePoint Church, 1915 N Rd 84, Pasco
Celebrating the legacy of African American Composers. Tickets: $25 Adults, K-12 free.
McNary’s Winter Bird Festival
9 a.m.-noon Feb. 10
McNary National Wildlife Refuge, 64 Maple St., Burbank
Learn about winter waterfowl, see birds from the new bird blind, go on a nature hike and presentations of wildlife photos and videos. Hands-on family activities also available. Free.
Black History Month Program
5 p.m. Feb. 10
Gjerde Center, Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th, Pasco
Honoring the 2018 theme, African Americans in Times of War, this program will feature guest speaker Carrie Swafford-Bennett, Army veteran Gulf War/Desert Storm. Free.
Tri-City Americans
7:05 p.m. Feb. 10
Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick
The Americans take on Highway 395 rival Spokane Chiefs on First Responders Night. Tickets available at the box office or ticketmaster.com.
Comments