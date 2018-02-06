4 more die in the Tri-Cities’ worst flu season in years

Four more people have died from the flu in the Tri-Cities, bringing the total to 12 since mid-December — and making this the most deadly local flu season in recent memory.

The eight women and four men who’ve died so far this season ranged in age from 40s to 90s, with most at the older end.

All were at higher risk because of advanced age and/or underlying health issues. Most hadn’t gotten a flu shot.

While flu season typically peaks locally in January and begins to wane, it’s unclear if the Tri-Cities has passed that point yet this season.

“I think in the last week we saw some decrease (in cases), but we’ve seen that before. We can’t say if we’ve reached the peak,” said Rick Dawson of the Benton-Franklin Health District.

What is clear is that the Tri-Cities has been hit hard, with a high number of flu cases and deaths. The strain circulating this year — H3N2 — is typically more severe, especially in elderly patients, Dawson said.

Before this season, the most flu deaths seen locally since 2012 was six. That was in 2015, and it was something of an aberration — the three years before and two years after only saw one to two flu deaths each.

Communities across Washington also are feeling the effects of a tough flu season.

In Spokane County, for example, 430 people have been hospitalized and 23 deaths have been reported, according to the Spokane Regional Health District.

Statewide, 132 people have died from the flu so far this season.

Dawson said the flu shot remains the best defense.

“There’s some talk of the vaccine being less effective this year. But even if it’s not 100 percent effective, people who get the vaccine tend to have less severe illness and less duration (of illness),” he told the Herald. “It’s the best we can do to give ourselves some protection.”

It’s not too late to get a flu shot, he said. They’re available at pharmacies, through health care providers and at the health district.

People also should wash their hands often, avoid touching their faces, cover their coughs and stay home when they’re feeling sick to protect themselves and others, Dawson said.

Flu is a contagious respiratory illness with symptoms such as fever, chills, aches, cough and sore throat. For most people, it’s unpleasant but not life-threatening. However, it can lead to serious illness and death.

Pregnant women, young children, seniors and people with other health conditions are particularly at risk and should seek medical care if they think they may have the flu.

Of the 12 people who’ve died in the Tri-Cities since mid-December, 11 were from Benton or Franklin counties and one was from Yakima County.

For more information on the flu, go to bit.ly/WAflufacts and bit.ly/CDCflufacts.