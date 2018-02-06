They fly in by the thousands, and you can watch them just a few miles away, in comfort

The Tri-Cities has a noteworthy new outdoor recreation facility that may help Burbank become one of the top destinations in the region for natural resource travel.
A new bird blind will be open to the public for the first time Feb. 10, shortly after the opening of the sixth annual Winter Birds Celebration at the McNary National Wildlife Refuge Education Center in Burbank. The event runs 9 a.m. to noon.
Normally, a bird blind is a small, camouflaged viewing tent where people sit quietly in often cold, cramped, damp and dirty rustic quarters, as they patiently wait to photograph birds.
But you won’t be risking the cold and damp in here. An old dilapidated structure has been torn down and replaced.
The new bird blind, which replaces a dilapidated structure that was torn down, is a larger, comfortable wooden structure that has attractive cedar walls inside and out, windows at sitting and standing height, a bench for sitting, and room for lots of people.
Located on a strip of land that juts into the water, the facility is ADA compliant — wheelchair accessible along a nearly flat, 42-inch wide cement path.
It offers people a unique opportunity to get an up close and personal view of tens of thousands of migrating ducks and geese and an amazing diversity of other birds that migrate through the refuge.
After the grand opening ceremony at 9:15 a.m., refuge staff and members of the Lower Columbia Basin Audubon Society will lead guided birding tours. Biologists will demonstrate how they band birds and explain the data they collect.
Videographer Gaylord Mink will show a new wildlife film, and local nature photographer Larry Umthum will present amazing photos taken at the refuge.
Kids of all ages will get the chance to do some hands-on detective work examining evidence in owl pellets that reveals the diet of nocturnal critters. They can also explore the refuge trail, participate in an owl maze, and conduct a self-guided scavenger hunt.
This family-friendly free event is sponsored by the Friends of the Mid-Columbia River National Wildlife Refuges.
The bird blind will be open to the public year round.
The facility owes it’s creation to the imagination, skill and dedication of Gary Rodriguez, the maintenance chief at Umatilla, along with builders Nick Rowe and Adam Suchy, who work at McNary.
The hexagon design is similar to the observation decks at McNary and Umatilla but bigger. The support poles were milled in Tillamook, Ore. The team enhanced the design so that it blends with the natural plants and habitat.
“The biggest problem right now is that the beavers seem to love everything about it — the construction wood, the plantings for screening, etc.,” said Dan Haas, visitors service manager for the Mid-Columbia River National Wildlife Refuge Complex. “The little spatula-tailed vandals went to work on it the very first night of construction. Gary and Nick are having to beaver-proof everything.”
While the largest numbers of birds stay in the refuge from November through February, you can see an amazing variety of raptors, song birds and other types of wildlife here any time of the year.
One thing is for certain: This beautiful little gem of a facility offers a memorable and educational experience that is as likely to attract large flocks people to view the gigantic flocks of birds.
To Get There: From the Tri-Cities, go east on Interstate 182 and Highway 12 to Burbank. Take the State Route 124 exit. Head east toward Waitsburg one mile and turn right onto Lake Road. In three-quarters of a mile, the Center is just across the causeway on the right.
Paul Krupin is an avid local outdoors enthusiast and a member of the Intermountain Alpine Club (IMAC). He has been hiking the trails of the Pacific Northwest since 1976. He writes a regular column for the Herald. He can be reached at pjkrupin@gmail.com.
