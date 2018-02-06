Hansen Park, garden upgrades

Work on the underground irrigation system for a new community heritage garden takes place Monday morning in Hansen Park at 602 S. Columbia Center Boulevard in west Kennewick.
The $700,000 improvement project by the city of Kennewick will get a 50 percent match through a state Recreation Conservation Office grant, according to city officials.
Improvements to the 25-acre city park include two picnic shelters, 4,210 linear feet of asphalt pathway, a new parking lot, water lines, sewer service, a community vegetable garden and a community heritage garden.
Estimated completion is the end of July.
