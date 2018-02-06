Work on the underground irrigation system for a new community heritage garden takes place Monday morning in Hansen Park at 602 S. Columbia Center Boulevard in west Kennewick. The $700,000 improvement project by the city of Kennewick will be matched at 50% by a grant through State of Washington Recreation Conservation Office, according to city officials. Improvements to the existing 25-acre city park include two picnic shelters, 4,210 linear feet of asphalt pathway, a new parking lot, water lines, sewer service, a community vegetable garden and a community heritage garden. Estimated completion is the end of July.
Work on the underground irrigation system for a new community heritage garden takes place Monday morning in Hansen Park at 602 S. Columbia Center Boulevard in west Kennewick. The $700,000 improvement project by the city of Kennewick will be matched at 50% by a grant through State of Washington Recreation Conservation Office, according to city officials. Improvements to the existing 25-acre city park include two picnic shelters, 4,210 linear feet of asphalt pathway, a new parking lot, water lines, sewer service, a community vegetable garden and a community heritage garden. Estimated completion is the end of July. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Work on the underground irrigation system for a new community heritage garden takes place Monday morning in Hansen Park at 602 S. Columbia Center Boulevard in west Kennewick. The $700,000 improvement project by the city of Kennewick will be matched at 50% by a grant through State of Washington Recreation Conservation Office, according to city officials. Improvements to the existing 25-acre city park include two picnic shelters, 4,210 linear feet of asphalt pathway, a new parking lot, water lines, sewer service, a community vegetable garden and a community heritage garden. Estimated completion is the end of July. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Local

Hansen Park, garden upgrades

By Bob Brawdy

bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

February 06, 2018 05:19 PM

Work on the underground irrigation system for a new community heritage garden takes place Monday morning in Hansen Park at 602 S. Columbia Center Boulevard in west Kennewick.

The $700,000 improvement project by the city of Kennewick will get a 50 percent match through a state Recreation Conservation Office grant, according to city officials.

Improvements to the 25-acre city park include two picnic shelters, 4,210 linear feet of asphalt pathway, a new parking lot, water lines, sewer service, a community vegetable garden and a community heritage garden.

Estimated completion is the end of July.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bob Brawdy: 509-582-1548

  Comments  