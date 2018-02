Rick Smartlowit, left, and Doug Starosta, with Leone & Keeble General Contractors of Spokane, work on the foundation footprint for the new $18.5 million Richland city hall. The three-story, 40,000-square-foot building will consolidate city offices now in three aging buildings for about 90 employees. It’s expected to open in spring 2019 at 625 Swift Ave, hear the Federal Building parking lot. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald