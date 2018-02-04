League of Women Voters celebrates birthday in Richland

The League of Women Voters of Benton and Franklin Counties will celebrate the league’s 98th birthday with a dinner and talk on the McCleary education decision for Washington state.
Speaker Mike Blair, former superintendent of the Chimacum School District, will discuss the decision’s continuing impact on education. The decision resulted from lawsuit alleging the Washington State Legislature had failed to meet state constitutional requirements for adequate funding of education for all children in the state.
The celebration is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Shilo Inn, 50 Comstock St., Richland.
There is no cost to hear the talk, but those eating dinner will be charged $25. Make reservations by calling 509-551-3818 or emailing polly.parton@yahoo.com.
