Mixed results in this week’s restaurant inspection list

The Benton-Franklin Health District reported results of 28 food safety inspections for the week ending Jan. 19.
Nine establishments failed and faced re-inspection while 10 earned perfect scores.
The district’s food safety team regularly inspects more than 1,000 licensed food retailers in the Mid-Columbia, rating them on a 418-point scale for sanitation, knowledge and compliance with food safety rules.
Those earning 25 or more of the more serious red points are scheduled for a follow-up, as are those who earn 10 or more red points on re-inspection. Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illnesses, such as improper temperature control, failure to wash hands and so forth. Reports are compiled by the health district for publication in the Tri-City Herald.
Past inspections can be viewed at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions and concerns to the health district, 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
AFC Sushi@Fred Meyer, 101 Wellsian Way, Richland, Jan. 13, first follow-up to Dec. 22 routine (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Bombing Range Brewing Co., 2000 Logston Blvd., Richland, Jan. 13, routine (50 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage.
Captain Gray Elementary School, 1102 N. 10th Ave., Pasco, Jan. 18, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure.
Fiesta Foods (deli), 115 S. 10th Ave., Pasco, Jan. 17, second follow-up to Dec. 28 routine (65 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, hand sink blocked, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage.
Nikko Japanese & Sushi, 5025 Road 68, Pasco, Jan. 16, routine (90 red, 0 blue), Jan. 17, follow-up (5 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, hand sink blocked, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper shell egg handling practices, room temperature storage, no digital thermometer, consumer advisory not complete.
Parkade Bar & Grill, 207 W. Kennewick Ave., Jan.16, routine (50 red, 10 blue)
Notes: Person in charge unable to answer food safety questions, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, no soap at hand sink, no thermometer present.
Red Lion Hotel Columbia Center, 1101 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Dec. 30, routine (35 red, 30 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, food not in good condition, raw meat contact surfaces improperly sanitized, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods.
Shrub Steppe Brewing LLC, 2000 Logston Blvd., Richland, Jan. 13, (55 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding, improper cooking temperatures, consumer advisory incomplete.
Water 2 Wine Cruises LLC (mobile), 608 Williams Blvd., Richland, Jan. 13, routine (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hot holding.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
A&A Mini Market (restaurant), 919 W. Court St., Pasco, Jan. 16, first follow-up to Nov. 21 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Brookdale Canyon Lakes, 2802 W. 35th Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 18, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Burger King, 1001 S. Washington St., Kennewick, Jan. 4, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Canyon Lakes Golf Course, 3700 Canyon Lakes Drive, Kennewick, Jan. 18, routine (0 red, 5 blue)
Carl’s Jr., 2804 W. Kennewick Ave., Jan. 19, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Circle K, 4805 Road 68, Pasco, Jan. 17, routine (5 red, 2 blue)
Ellen Ochoa Middle School, 1801 E. Sheppard St., Pasco, Jan. 16, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Garden Hot Pot Restaurant, 140 Gage Blvd., Richland, Jan. 3, first follow-up to Dec. 29 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Horn Rapids Golf Course, 2800 Clubhouse Lane, Richland, Jan. 13, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Lewis & Clark Elementary School, 415 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Jan. 19, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Mi Linda Sierra, 5610 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 30, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Pizza Hut, 5109 Road 68, Pasco, Jan. 16, routine (5 red, 2 blue)
Red Lobster, 1120 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Jan. 11, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Tom & Paul’s, 2034 Logston Blvd., Richland, Jan. 13, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Tristin’s Heaven On The Go, 5405 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 19, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Uncle Sam’s Saloon, 8378 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Jan. 16, routine (5 red, 0 blue)\
White Bluffs Brewing LLC, 2034 Logston Blvd., Richland, Jan.13, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Wingstop, 121 Gage Blvd., Richland, Jan. 16, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
