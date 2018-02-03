She’s battling a rare cancer. But this Pasco teen is up for the fight

Asia Bella Rose Ta just turned 13 years old.
She should be having fun with her friends and family. She should be learning and studying and getting lost in hobbies.
She should be playing with her dog, Louie, and thinking about happy things. About bright, delightful things.
She shouldn’t have to think about illness. That shouldn’t even cross her mind.
But Asia, a seventh-grader at McLoughlin Middle School in Pasco, was diagnosed with a rare soft tissue cancer in January.
Practically overnight, she went from being a typical teen to a girl in for a tough fight.
She’s strong and she has a good prognosis, but she also has a long road ahead.
She and her mom and grandma are on the west side for the next several months while Asia is treated at Seattle Children’s Hospital.
“I’m staying strong for her. It’s not easy. Inside, I’m so sad that she has to go through this. I’m devastated,” mom Amanda Schuoler said. But “we’ve got to keep pushing forward.”
Asia noticed a small lump in her breast in December. A visit to the family doctor led to a trip to a radiologist.
The radiologist assured it was nothing to be concerned about, said Angela Leonard, Asia’s grandmother.
But that didn’t feel right, Leonard said. So the family got a second opinion.
The diagnosis was confirmed last month: alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma.
It’s rare type of cancer, most often afflicting teens and young adults. It tends to start in the torso, arms or legs.
Asia is in the middle of chemotherapy now, with surgery expected to happen in a few months, followed by more chemo and radiation.
Dr. Katie Albert, a pediatric oncologist at Seattle Children’s Hospital, said Asia is doing well under tough circumstances.
“It can be very overwhelming to have to leave school and move away from home all of a sudden,” Albert said. “But she has a lot of charm to her and can easily engage. I think she’ll do well interacting with the care team and other patients, and participating in the school program here.”
Those kinds of personal connections make treatment a little easier, Albert said.
Asia and her mom and grandma will likely be in Seattle for the better part of a year.
Asia’s grandfather, Riley Leonard, is staying home in the Tri-Cities to work and keep life going here. He will visit regularly.
Asia is covered by medical insurance, but the relocation and living costs will be significant.
A fundraising account is set up to help the family at gofundme.com/AsiaBellaStrong.
Leonard said she hopes others will learn from their story to ask questions and be their own health advocates. They appreciate all the support they’ve received from the Tri-City community.
Asia said it’s tough being away from home. She misses school and her friends. She misses Louie the dog.
She loves him so much, she said. “He’s really little and has big ears,” she said with a laugh.
She doesn’t feel good. But there are bright moments — her mom and grandma are by her side. Friends back home have visited or sent messages of love.
Asia has her own message: “Cancer sucks,” she said.
But she’s grateful for those around her and those pulling for her. And she’s going to keep fighting.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
