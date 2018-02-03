They wanted more people to support schools. They ruffled feathers instead

A mailer meant to drum up support for Pasco School District’s replacement levy has ruffled feathers, with some recipients crying foul over privacy concerns.
It’s apparently part of a voter turnout research project, but the group that sent it isn’t offering details ahead of the election.
Pasco Citizens for Better Schools paid for the mailer, which has information about the levy on one side and a “voter report card” on the other.
The Herald has seen two different versions of the report card.
In one, the names of all the registered voters in the household were listed, along with their recent voting record.
The postcard doesn’t say how each person voted, as in how they voted on candidates or measures.
But it does say if they cast a ballot in the past five elections, going back to the August 2016 primary.
It also includes voter turnout percentages for the household’s precinct, as well as nearby precincts.
In another version sent to a different house, the mailer lists the home’s registered voter and lays out their voting record.
It also lists the voting records of nine unnamed neighbors.
Startled residents
All that information — including voter names, addresses and voting records — is public under state law.
It’s not uncommon for political parties and groups to request voter data.
But seeing it arrive in mailboxes seemed to startle some residents.
The Pasco School District got at least a dozen calls this week about the mailer. The Franklin County Auditor’s Office also heard from some voters.
“Today, more than ever, all must be concerned with the dissemination of private/personal information, especially when it is printed on mailers sent to our neighbors,” resident Barbara Storms wrote in a Herald letter to the editor about the mailer.
Pasco Citizens for Better Schools declined to answer questions about the mailer before the Feb. 13 election.
The group also declined to say how many mailers it sent.
The committee works hard to support school bonds and levies, and this levy — which will account for almost 20 percent of the district’s annual budget — is critically important, the group said in a statement to the Herald.
“In the past, we have struggled to get local media and public attention, so it would appear we are doing something right this time,” the statement said.
“We’re glad people are interested in what we are doing. Pasco currently has a voter turnout rate of approximately 13 percent, and we’re hoping to change that. If anyone would like to give input on our campaign methods and join our group of volunteers, we welcome feedback at pascocaresforkids@gmail.com,” the statement said.
The Pasco School District is proposing a four-year property tax levy to help with a wide range of costs.
It’s not a new tax, but will replace the current levy that’s expiring this year.
While bond measures pay for school construction, levies bridge the gap between government funding for education and the actual costs.
They’re important parts of district budgets.
Because of sweeping state-level changes to education funding, local taxpayers will shell out significantly less through levies starting next year.
The current levy rate in Pasco is $3.95 per $1,000 of assessed value, and the new rate will be $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Campaigning for schools
Pasco Citizens for Better Schools is separate from the school district. It’s a political committee that formed to promote school measures.
Under state law, school districts can provide facts about bond and levy measures, but they can’t campaign.
That falls to groups like Pasco Citizens, which is made up of parents, educators and community members who are volunteering their time.
The group has proven its effectiveness.
Last year, it helped pass a $99.5 million bond to ease overcrowding in the district.
It was a close election, with the measure triumphing by seven votes.
Pasco Citizens volunteers mailed about 2,500 fliers, knocked on about 3,000 doors, arranged for robo-calls and turned to social media to win support for the bond.
When the election came down to 100 or so challenged ballots — mostly ballots with signature issues —the committee identified likely “yes” voters on the list and reached out to make sure they knew how to fix the problem.
The committee started the levy campaign with about $7,400.
So far, it’s spent $377 — on printing costs, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission.
Shane Edinger, Pasco School District’s spokesman, said district officials have referred any calls about the mailer to Pasco Citizens, explaining that the district didn’t produce or distribute the mailer or request the voter information.
Franklin County Auditor Matt Beaton said his office also has referred any mailer calls to the group.
