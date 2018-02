Students from Kamiakin, Kennewick and Southridge high schools participate in workshops for team building Saturday at Kennewick High School as their parents take part in other workshops during Sembrando Esperanza en Nuestra Comunidad (Planting Hope in Our Community). The educational event for parents emphasized internet safety for their children, supporting student’s academic success, and drug awareness and prevention. The event also provided breakfast and lunch for the families. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald