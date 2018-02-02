Fire incinerates vegetable facility in east Pasco

Fire burned a Pasco onion storage building to the ground early Friday.
Flames from the Venture Road building could be seen from Highway 12 at 3 a.m., the Pasco Fire Department said. Firefighters kept the flames contained to the storage facility.
“There was nothing deemed salvageable in the building,” said Ben Shearer, Pasco fire’s public information officer. “Our main concern was power to the building and keeping crews safe.”
Franklin County Fire District 3, Pasco Fire Department and Walla Walla County Fire District 5 battled the fire until the early hours of Friday morning.
Firefighters were waiting until it was day to determine the extent of the fire.
They were secure the fire was contained to the building by 4 a.m., but the fire continued to burn throughout the morning sending smoke across Highway 12.
While the building was turned back over to the owners, the piles of onions probably will continue to smolder, Shearer said. People can expect to see smoke coming from the area during the next few days.
The building is owned by CSS, a South Dakota-based agricultural business that provides storage, seeds and specialty potatoes.
The company runs a farm along Pasco-Kahlotus Road and a produce storage facility in the 200 block of Venture Road.
The land and buildings on the property are valued at $2 million, the Franklin County assessor said.
The facility seemed to half full of onions at the time.
No one from the CSS corporate office or the local business was available to talk about if the fire will affect business.
