Fire incinerates vegetable facility in east Pasco

An overnight blaze engulfs a Balcom and Moe potato storage building just off Highway 12 near the Pasco-Kahlotus Highway. The Pasco Fire Department was assisted by other local fire agencies at the scene. The building collapsed and fire officials have decided to let it burn itself out. No one is believed to have been inside. Pasco Police Department

